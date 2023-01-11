Memorial service for former civic planner Vasant Bawa on Saturday

January 11, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

A memorial service is scheduled to be held for former bureaucrat Vasant Kumar Bawa on Saturday at the St.Luke’s Hindustani Church in the city.

A distinguished scholar, author and heritage activist, Mr.Bawa breathed his last on Monday at 11 a.m. at his residence. As per his wishes, the body has been donated to Gandhi Hospital for medical research. His friends and family are still coming to terms with the news.

“His contribution to archival scholarship is very significant for Hyderabad. He looked at archival material very seriously and wrote about it, making it accessible to readers,” said filmmaker Gautam Pemmaraju, who has interacted with Mr Bawa for his work on the region. “He had a very sharp mind and remembered everything in minute detail. His association with archives was a fruitful period for his scholarship,” said Mr Pemmaraju.

It was his fortuitous posting as director of State Archives in 1965 that he used to transform the old archival practices of the institution. Archives was considered a loopline posting but he changed that to his advantage.

Heritage activist Sajjad Shahid, who has interacted with Mr. Bawa over the past decades, spotlights his role. “He was a mentor to many people. He was at the centre stage when Hyderabad was undergoing a massive change, and he created a niche for heritage and history. He backed projects to document heritage by S.P. Shorey. He helped create laws to protect heritage monuments and drafted guidelines for the same. The photo documentation of Hyderabad and Golconda was his effort,” said Mr. Shahid

Mr. Bawa set in motion the Andhra Pradesh government’s effort to set up an AP Urban Art Commission under Section 39 of the AP Urban Areas Act 1975. The government also made rules to allow notification of conservation areas among other provisions while he was at the helm of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.