Mela promotes SHG businesses

To support women self-help groups (SHGs) involved in income generation activities to market their products, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has organised an exhibition called Kala-2020 at the Revenue Gardens here.

The three-day exhibition aimed at women empowerment was inaugurated by Collector K. Shashanka on Friday along with NABARD AGM P. Ananth, DCCB CEO Satyanarayana Rao, District Agriculture officer V. Sreedhar, DD (marketing) Padmavathi and ATMA project director Priyadarshini.

Stating that only new SHGs are part of the exhibition, the Collector stressed the participation of at least one SHG from each mandal to market their products. He also promised to conduct exhibitions for SHGs at least once in six months to encourage women empowerment and said he would provide marketing facilities for their products.

In this exhibition, women SHGs from the integrated Karimnagar district have set up 25 stalls to market their products as part of their income generation programme. There were stalls on handloom, dress material, jute products, oils, detergent powders, bathroom cleaners etc.

Peddapalli district SHG women are displaying their products of Sabala sanitary napkins and jute bags. A group of farmers have also set up their stall marketing their organic vegetable products and were doing roaring business on day one. There are stalls to sell millet products such as biscuits and other savouries.

Of course, there are special food courts selling the delicious sarvapindi, the popular dish of Karimnagar and the hot and spicy mirchi bhajji.