Meghalaya ropes in ISB for Legislative Research Fellowship

13 September 2021 20:14 IST

Meghalaya government in association with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy of Indian School of Business has introduced Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship (MLRF).

The fellowship is a component of a project of the State to facilitate support for research and data analysis for its legislators and empowering the Legislative Assembly. The objective is to equip the Legislative Assembly members with evidence-based policy insights on issues of importance and urgency.

Towards this, the Meghalaya Institute of Governance, which is the nodal agency for MLRF, is recruiting 12 Legislative Fellows and 2 Data Fellows from Meghalaya for a period of minimum one year, ISB said in a release on Monday. The fellows will be selected, trained and mentored through a structured two-year programme by the Bharti Institute Public Policy. Academicians, student researchers or policy enthusiasts from Meghalaya can apply before September 20.

The collaboration will also result in the formation of a Meghalaya Data Portal (MDP), a data repository for policy and governance needs, housing datasets specific to the State’s programmes, schemes, socio-economic demographics, Central funds, departmental data among others. ISB will support the efforts to build and launch the MDP, on lines of India Data Portal.