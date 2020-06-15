Megha Engineering to make defence equipment

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 22:54 IST

MEIL plans ₹500 crore manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

Infrastructure developer Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) on Monday said it is foraying into manufacture of weapons and equipment for the defence sector and plans to establish a ₹500 crore production facility near Hyderabad.

It has applied for permission to produce weapons, vehicles, ancillaries and arms under the Defence Procurement Policy 2020, a part of the Make in India initiative. After examination of the capabilities under various government stipulations, the Government of India issued the approvals, a MEIL release said.

On the manufacturing unit, it said the Union Ministry of Home and the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry have given approvals to establish a manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla. The capital outlay on the facility will be ₹500 crore.

MEIL president Srinivas Bommareddy said “with the necessary approvals in place, Megha group is setting up most modern manufacturing facilities to produce various cutting-edge defence equipment indigenously at our upcoming new facility at Hyderabad. I am happy that the group is fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision and dream of Make in India initiative.”

The unit will produce ancillaries for combat vehicles, light combat vehicles, armoured engineer recovery vehicles, armoured recovery vehicles. It will also produce soldiers carrying vehicles (APC), infantry combat vehicles (ICV), armed multi-purpose vehicles, mine-laying vehicles, bridge laying vehicle, all-terrain light combat vehicle (ACTV).

Manufacture of missiles, multi-barrel rocket launcher, machine guns, rockets, cannons and equipment to missiles are also proposed.

Beginning its journey with construction and infrastructure sector, MEIL has spread wings to oil and gas, power, solar power, aviation sectors.

The release said group company IComm Tele is already contributing to the national defence institutions in science and technology fields. Apart from defence electronics and communications, IComm is engaged in power distribution and transmission and solar power sector. It is into development and supply of advanced communication radios, jammers, EW shelters, antennas, electronic warfare containers, wind profiles and radars.

As an infrastructure developer, MEIL has completed several projects, including the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi lift irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh. It has completed the critical works of the multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram.