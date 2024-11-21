Megha Engineering begins export of pressure vessels to Mongolia’s first refinery project

Infrastructure developer Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) has started export of pressure vessels to Mongol Refinery in Mongolia from its manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla.

It organised a ceremony for the first export shipment of the mega vessels on Thursday, MEIL said, after the flag-off in which Mongol Refinery CEO Altantsetseg Dashdavaa, EIL General Manager Vikalp Paliwal and others participated.

This inaugural despatch is a milestone in the refinery project supported by India and symbolises the collaborative effort between the governments of the two countries. This government-to-government initiative underscores the shared commitment to fostering economic development and advancing energy security in Mongolia.

It will be the first oil refinery in Mongolia. MEIL is executing three of the four packages of the project, Ms. Altantsetseg said, expressing satisfaction at the work accomplished by the Hyderabad-based company.

Sources said as many as 55 such pressure vessels are to be exported from the MEIL manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by May 2025 for the 1.5 million tonne refinery project in Mongolia. The first consignment will be shipped from Mumbai to a port in China and from there to the project site, 1,000 kms away, in Mongolia. The refinery is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

“Delighted to commence the first despatch of refinery equipment to Mongolia. Our dedicated workforce is executing this critical refinery project with exceptional skill and commitment, overcoming challenges at Mongolia,” MEIL Director P. Doraiah said in the release.

