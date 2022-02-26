Mega science festival kicks off

Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates ‘Festival of SCoPE for All’

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at the ‘Festival of Science Communication, Popularisation and Extension for All’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates ‘Festival of SCoPE for All’

There is a need to transform students into scientists and technical experts to meet the requirements of the nation, said Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘Festival of Science Communication, Popularisation and Extension (SCoPE) for All’ at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This festival is being conducted at 75 locations across the country.

Stating that India has been making excellent progress in science and technology, the Union Minister said the country has proved itself during the COVID-19 pandemic with the biggest vaccination drive taking place and lowest percentage of human loss reported. He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and encouraged scientists, adding that vaccines are being supplied to 150 countries. Mr Kishan Reddy also talked about 10,000 startups being launched in the country during the pandemic.

“A Science City was sanctioned for Hyderabad. I had written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking allotment of 25 acres for the purpose. We are also thinking of an alternative if there is no renpose from the State government,” he added.