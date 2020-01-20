Mega job fair at NITHM on Jan. 22, 23

The National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) is organising a mega job fair on January 22 and 23 on its campus in Gachibowli here to help students seeking employment opportunities in tourism, facility, hotels, resorts, cruises, retail, events and airports.

According to a press release issued by the institute, over 90 companies are likely to participate in the fair. All students seeking summer internships, part-time and week-end jobs as well as full-time placements can attend the job fair.

Senior Assistant Professor (Training and Consultancy) and Placement Officer of NITHM, Michelle Francis said in the release that students who have completed their under-graduate and post-graduate courses in the related disciplines can also attend the job fair. Students of hotel management and tourism courses have an advantage both for part-time and full-time jobs in all domains.

The event is purely for a social cause – reaching out and helping students find jobs since many recruiters do not visit all colleges campuses for placements, the release said.

Further, the press release stated that companies in tourism and hospitality sectors such as Taj, Marriott, ITC, Novotel, Air India Sats, GMR Airport, IKEA, Amazon, McDonald's, Star Bucks, Thomas Cook, Sotc, Akbar Travels, Balmarie Lawrie, MakeMyTrip, Cruise Liners P&O, Costa, Princes Cruise, Namdari Events, Access Events, Spice Jet, Oman Air, Alankrita and Leonia Resorts are expected to participated in the job fair.

The fair is open to all degree and PG students studying tourism, hospitality and management courses. Students willing to participate in the job fair need to register on http://www.megajobfair.net/registrationform.php.

They can also call or send WhatsApp message on 9553700035 and 9703178671 for details.