Hyderabad

Mega health camp

Tiryani police of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district conducted a mega health camp at Mangi, a remote village in their jurisdiction, on Friday. While doctors examined several villagers, rice and bed sheets were distributed to poor families.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana assured villagers that police would be always ready to extend a helping hand.

