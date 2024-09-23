Mega health camp provides free medical screening to over 530 beneficiaries

Ismaili CIVIC, an initiative of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community, organised a Mega Health Camp in Kompally, Hyderabad on Sunday (September 22, 2024) that offered free medical screenings to over 530 beneficiaries from local slums and construction sites. Among those screened were construction workers and approximately 50 children, who received consultations from specialists, including a paediatrician.

The camp took place at Devender Colony Community Hall with the help of Kompally GHMC Health and Sanitation Department. Patients who required immediate treatment were administered on-site medications, supplied by sponsor partner Janagen, a pharmaceutical company.

Dr. Nabat, a gynaecologist, noted that many women, six months into pregnancy, had not undergone any tests. “Despite the presence of ANMs and ASHAs, these women are at risk of complications during childbirth if they stay without medical attention,” she warned.