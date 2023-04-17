HamberMenu
Mega event to mark World Heritage Day celebrations at Ramappa temple today

The event will feature performances by famous artistes, highlighting the glorious cultural heritage of India

April 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A string of programmes, including a laser show depicting the story of Ramappa temple and Perini dance, will mark the World Heritage Day-2023 celebrations to be held at the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Mulugu district on April 18 (Tuesday).

The Telangana Tourism Department, in collaboration with the district administration and various organisations and firms, will organise the mega event at the Kakatiya-era temple at Palampet village on Tuesday, official sources said.

The event will feature performances by famous artistes, highlighting the glorious cultural heritage of India.

A book titled Ramappa Alayam Natya Shastram, by author and dance director Vijaya Jyothi, will also be released on the occasion.

Noted film music director SS Thaman, percussionist Sivamani, singer Karthik and flautist Naveen will perform a concert in the evening.

