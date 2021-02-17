Meeting with political party representatives

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021

Returning Officer for the election to Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency Priyanka Ala asked parties to ensure that not more than five persons are there for the door-to-door campaign, in view of the COVID pandemic.

Not more than five vehicles will be allowed for the road shows, and prior permissions should be obtained for the election campaigns, rallies, and public meetings, she said, during a meeting she convened with political party representatives on Wednesday, along with Additional Commissioner (Elections) Pankaja.

Advertisements in the electronic and print media should be approved before hand by the Media Certification Monitoring Committee, Ms. Ala said. While there is no cap on election expenditure, the campaign expenditure should be submitted to the Returning Officer, she explained.

A total of 799 polling stations have been organised for the elections and, ballot papers will have only the candidate’s name, photo and party’s name. Postal ballot will be provided for senior citizens over 80 years of age, disabled, and COVID-19 patients.

Nominations will be accepted on all working days, and only two members will be allowed along with the candidate as per the directions from the Election Commission, she said.