Meeting to boost collaboration in life sciences held in Hyderabad

February 23, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A meeting seeking to promote collaboration in life sciences and serve as a networking platform for researchers, entrepreneurs and industry professionals was conducted on Thursday at Genome Valley near here.

It was the first edition of Hyderabad Life Science Innovation Cluster Meetings and delegates participated in sessions around building a cohesive ecosystem to boost life sciences innovation through combined efforts of industry and academia, according to Rx Propellant, which, along with Federation of Asian Biotechnology Associations, GV Connect and the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR), had organised the programme.

The meeting series would pave way for action-oriented plans to create a more collaborative environment for talent skilling, start-up nurturing and strategic partnerships, said Ketki Tulpule, Vice-President of Rx Propellant. Institutions and universities showcased their infrastructure, expertise and technologies to the industry. The programme was organised as a prelude to BioAsia, Telangana government’s Life Sciences and Healthcare forum that gets under way here on February 24.