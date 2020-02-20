Meeting permitted

HYDERABAD

20 February 2020 22:50 IST

The Central zone police of Hyderabad permitted the Forum Against Repression, which planned to hold demonstration protesting against ‘implication of human rights activists in false cases’, to organise protest on Tuesday.

Forum convenor professor G. Haragopal filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court, seeking a direction to the police to accord permission to the meeting to be held with 500 persons at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. As the plea came up for hearing before Justice T. Vinod Kumar on Thursday, Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar told the court that police had already accorded permission to the demonstration.

However, the police imposed conditions like reducing duration of the meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the petitioner wanted to hold it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other conditions were related to parking arrangements by the organisers and not making inciting speeches.

