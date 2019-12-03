Hyderabad

Meeting over Mukkoti Ekadasi today

Arrangements for annual float festival to be discussed

An inter-departmental meeting will be held in Kothagudem on December 4 to chalk out arrangements for the upcoming Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festivities to be held at the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam in the first week of January next year.

Collector Rajat Kumar Saini will preside over the meeting to be held at the conference hall in the Collectorate at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting will discuss the arrangements for Teppotsavam, the annual float festival, slated for January 5 and Uttara (Vaikunta) Dwara Darshanam to be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival on January 6.

District officials of the Revenue, Police, Irrigation and other allied government departments will attend the coordination meeting.

