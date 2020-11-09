Hyderabad

Meeting on voter list finalisation today

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority D. S. Lokesh Kumar has requested for submission of objections and claims over the draft electoral rolls in the prescribed format by November 11.

While addressing a political party representatives’ meeting, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said circle-wise political party representatives’ meetings will be conducted on November 10 by the deputy commissioners concerned.

The claims on the rolls will be resolved by November 12, and the final voters’ list will be declared the next day.

