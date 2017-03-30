Meeting on school fee starts on a fiery note

The first meeting of the government-appointed Committee for School Fee Regulation started on a fiery note with the members representing parents’ associations and school managements’ associations presenting their viewpoints strongly on the representation issue.

After the officials circulated the draft for setting up District Fee Regulatory Committees (DFRCs) the members sought time to study it to give their suggestions. It was decided to hold the next meeting on April 4. Commissioner for School Education G. Kishan requested the members to complete the discussions on April 4 so that the report can be submitted before the deadline of April 20.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) represented by Ashish Neredi said the proposed new G.O. does show an attempt by the government to rectify the mistakes of earlier G.Os. But stopping of this GO reflected the intention of the political leadership to help schools. “Had the proposed G.O. been notified all fee hike for the academic year 2017-18 would have been stopped and DFRCs would have been set up in all districts by now,” he said.

He hoped that formation of this committee was not an excuse to help the schools to continue the ‘fee loot’.