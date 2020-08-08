Meeting in memory of BioAsia founder

A virtual meeting in memory of B.S. Bajaj, founder of BioAsia, a prestigious global conclave of biopharma held every year in Hyderabad, was organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) here on Saturday. He passed away on July 28.

About 40 industry leaders and family members of Dr. Bajaj participated in the event. Prominent FABA members who attended included its patron and IAS officer B.P. Acharya, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, Director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Rakesh Mishra, Director of National Animal Resource Facility Suresh Pothani and several FABA officials.

It was agreed at the meeting to rename ‘FABA Special Award’ as ‘Dr. Bajaj Memorial Award’ and recommend his name to the State government for Padma award.

Mr. Acharya said that Dr. Bajaj was instrumental in developing the biotech sector in Hyderabad and paved the way for the growth of Genome Valley. He put Hyderabad on the global map of biotechnology.

CEO BioAsia and Director, Telangana Life Sciences, Shakti Nagappan said that Dr. Bajaj succeeded in bringing 20 Asian countries under the fold of FABA and steering the organisation to the common goal of leveraging each other’s strengths.

Executive President of FABA professor Reddanna recalled a meeting at the auditorium of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad that helped in the emergence of southern chapter of All India Biotech Associations in August 1999. A number of lectures, seminars, panel discussions and conferences were held under the banner of the associations and one of them contributed to the launch of FABA.