Watch: Meet the people who make clay Ganesha idols at home

Hyderabad comes alive with Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations every year

Even as colourful Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris throng the market, many households are going for sustainable options and buying clay idols

He sources clay from a nearby shop and uses easily available tools like spoons, screwdriver to create the shape. Vishal sprays water on the clay to slowly knead it, then uses a spoon or a tag to soften it

He then breaks it into small portions and creates shapes, including a round tummy. Vishal says he decided to make these clay idols after seeing polluted water during the idol immersion. Another artist who creates clay idols is Saraswathi Lingampally

The idol is 5, 8 or 10 inches, and does not have any colours except red kumkum and namam in white.

Many other artists in Telangana are popularising eco-friendly Ganeshas and sending a message to indulge in festivities without harming the environment