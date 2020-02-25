Meet on tourism, hospitality management at GITAM

GITAM Hyderabad Business School is organising a two-day international conference on ‘Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Management’ on campus on March 27 and 28, in association with Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

In a press release on Monday, conference convenor Anand Bethapudi said the two-day events will have specific objectives such as providing an interdisciplinary forum on tourism and hospitality designing, sustainability of destinations for practitioners and academicians; fostering dialogue among various stakeholders; proposing multidisciplinary strategies for economic, socio-political, cultural and institutional changes; allowing stakeholders to share their experiences and research outcomes; discussing the complexities encountered in promoting tourism and development destinations; and converging local-global partners for future research collaborations.

US Consulate General Steven Fox, Ramoji Film City CEO Rajeev Jalnapurkar, TSTDC MD P. Manohar, India Tourism Assistant Director Satarupa Datta, ICFAI (Sikkim) Vice-Chancellor Jagannath Patnaik, industrial representatives, university professors and scholars will also take part in the conference.

Last date for registration is March 20.

Further details can be sought on 96661-24132 (Anand) and 98481-92864 (K. Sasi Kumar) or by visiting www.ghbs.in.