Meet on steps to curb fuel pilferage held

Cyberabad CP discusses ways to stop tampering with fuel dispensing units

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with oil corporations and officers of the Legal Metrology Department to discuss the fuel pilferage scam at various petrol bunks.

Mr. Sajjanar spoke about how the mother boards of fuel dispensing machines were tampered, which led to pilferage in large quantities. He requested oil corporations and equipment manufacturers to take measures to put an end to tampering.

Legal Metrology officials explained that tampering is made possible with new software in chips accepting foreign bodies. They said that the mother board and ICs should be sealed by officials of the Legal Metrology Department. These should be accessed only by authorised technicians. They suggested that a one time password be generated or an alert be sent if foreign bodies are inserted, or the mother board is tampered with.

Mr. Sajjanar made several suggestions which include Legal Metrology Department and equipment manufacturers jointly inspecting the 11 petrol bunks which have allegedly been found pilfering fuel. He also said that equipment manufacturers develop systems which would alert them if software is tampered with. A biometric system to access software in the fuel dispensing equipment.