HyderabadHyderabad 05 December 2020 23:51 IST
Comments
Meet on Rythu Bandhu(briefly)
Updated: 05 December 2020 23:51 IST
Meeting on Rythu Bandhu tomorrow
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of finance and agriculture officials on Monday to discuss the release of funds for the rabi instalment of Rythu Bandhu and distribution. Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary of finance and agriculture will be among those present, a release said.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...