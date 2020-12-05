Meet on Rythu Bandhu(briefly)

Hyderabad

05 December 2020 23:51 IST

Meeting on Rythu Bandhu tomorrow

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of finance and agriculture officials on Monday to discuss the release of funds for the rabi instalment of Rythu Bandhu and distribution. Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary of finance and agriculture will be among those present, a release said.

