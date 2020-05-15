Hyderabad

Meet on May 17 to discuss Godavari water utilisation

Ministers and top officials to attend

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a special meeting on the plan of action for utilisation of Godavari river water during the ensuing monsoon here on May 17.

The day-long meeting to be attended by Ministers from the Godavari catchment area and officials, will be held from 11 a.m onward.

Detailed meeting

The meeting will deliberate on the quantum of water to be released from Godavari this monsoon, how much water to be diverted to SRSP and LMD, when and in what quantity water should be released to the reservoirs, effective utilisation of water and other issues.

Ministers from the Godavari catchment area - V Prashanth Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Etela Rajender, K T Rama Rao , Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Jagdeeswar Reddy - have been invited to the meeting.

Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, Chief Minister’s Office Secretary Smita Sabharwal, E-in-C Muralidhar, SRSP CE Shankar, Kaleswaram CE Venkateswarlu and other senior irrigation engineers were also invited.

A similar meeting will also be held in few more days on the policy to be adopted on Krishna river catchment area, according to a release from the CMO.

