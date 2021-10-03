Meet on environment and education next month

Pure Earth Foundation (PEF), a charitable society, is organising the 3rd Pure Earth Environment Conference (PEEC) on November 27 in the virtual mode. PEEC is a bi-annual conference to promote research and innovation in the field of environment, natural resources and social related issues

The focal theme for PEEC-2021 is ‘Environment and Education’. Under-graduate, post graduate or research students in science, engineering and social subjects are invited to share their techno-scientific and innovative ideas through paper presentations. A selection committee will scrutinise those and the selected papers will be presented at the conference. Two best presentations will be awarded cash prizes.

“Our aim is to encourage a serious discussion around environmental conservation and sustainability, which is an urgent issue of our times. As they say, there is no Planet B, hence our focus is to protect our Mother Earth and its natural resources from further deterioration,” said former DGP and PEF president M.V.Krishna Rao IPS (retired).

“The PEEC is to address the need of awareness and education such as climate change and its impact on human life. Engaging youth in this discussion becomes pivotal, and we hope to inculcate a deep concern for the environment through this conference,” said V-P of PEF and regional director at Centre for Environment and Development, K Jayachandra.

Those interested can write to pureearthfoundation@gmail.com or call 95739-47170 for details, said a press release.