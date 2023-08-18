ADVERTISEMENT

Meet on draft development and building regulations in Hyderabad

August 18, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief guest of the event, Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Department, focused on enhancing transparency and service quality in the construction sector

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards hosted a two-day workshop on the ‘Draft Development and Building Regulations, 2022,’ aimed at simplifying regulatory processes for land development and construction.

The chief guest of the event, Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Department, focused on enhancing transparency and service quality in the construction sector.

K V Rao, Director & Head of BIS Hyderabad Branch, highlighted the importance of collaborative problem-solving among officials to tackle technical challenges.

The workshop marks a significant stride in shaping future construction regulations and fostering industry excellence.

