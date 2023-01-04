ADVERTISEMENT

Meet focussed on facets of public policy, road ahead opens

January 04, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Policy Director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy Aarushi Jain and the Institute’s ED Ashwini Chhatre, former Advisor to PM Amarjeet Sinha, former Chief Secretary to Odisha Jugal Kishore Mohapatra and LBSNAA Director Srinivas Katikithala at the opening plenary of the programme at ISB on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A three-day programme ‘Public Policy Dialogues: Bridging Research and Practice’ seeking to draw a new roadmap for policy evolution and development got under way at the Indian School of Business here on Wednesday.

It is expected to provide a unique platform to deliberate on multiple public policy innovations, issues and challenges as well as facilitate collaborations and interactions between policy researchers and practitioners, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, which is organising the programme, said in a release.

Addressing a session on Public Policy Design Implementation and Analysis, former adviser to the Prime Minister, Amarjeet Sinha highlighted the various aspects of policy design, financial constraints that have to be factored in and the issues faced during implementation of policies on the ground.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration director Srinivas Katikithala stressed on effective implementation of policies and importance of capacity building. He emphasised the significance of planning in policy formulation and identifying soft spots where policy can make a difference.

Former Chief Secretary to Odisha Jugal Kishore Mohapatra underscored the importance of pilot projects ahead of any policy initiative. “When it comes to policy making and implementing government schemes and projects, there cannot be one cookie cutter model that fits all in a country like India which has such diverse States, both geographically and culturally,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US