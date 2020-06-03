Meera Chopra gets ‘rape, death’ threats from Jr. NTR’s fans

Actor Meera Chopra lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime police after Tollywood actor Junior NTR’ fans sent her rape and death threats, and name-calling on Twitter.

The hate campaign by Jr. NTR’s fans started after Ms. Chopra, in an interactive session under #AskMeerra on Tuesday, said that she liked actor Mahesh Babu more than Jr. NTR.

Trolling

When a Twitter user asked her to describe Jr. NTR in word, Ms. Chopra tweeted “I don't know him...I am not his fan.”

Soon after, his fans started trolling and sending ‘rape and death threats’ to the ‘Section 375’ actor on social media, which forced her to lodge a complaint with Telangana police and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“Do you feel successful with such a fan following. And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet,” Ms. Meera Chopra tweeted to the ‘Aravinda Sametha’ actor, Jr. NTR.

Responding to her tweets, the National Commission for Women said the matter was taken up with the Telangana police and a case was registered with their cyber cell.

“ @NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell.

Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue,” the National Commission for Women tweeted.

Following her complaint online, the cyber crime police registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, Section 506 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

A probe was on to identify those involved, police said.