Hyderabad

Meera Chopra gets ‘rape, death’ threats from Jr. NTR’s fans

Case registered by Telangana police cyber cell, says NCW

Actor Meera Chopra lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime police after Tollywood actor Junior NTR’ fans sent her rape and death threats, and name-calling on Twitter.

The hate campaign by Jr. NTR’s fans started after Ms. Chopra, in an interactive session under #AskMeerra on Tuesday, said that she liked actor Mahesh Babu more than Jr. NTR.

Trolling

When a Twitter user asked her to describe Jr. NTR in word, Ms. Chopra tweeted “I don't know him...I am not his fan.”

Soon after, his fans started trolling and sending ‘rape and death threats’ to the ‘Section 375’ actor on social media, which forced her to lodge a complaint with Telangana police and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“Do you feel successful with such a fan following. And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet,” Ms. Meera Chopra tweeted to the ‘Aravinda Sametha’ actor, Jr. NTR.

Responding to her tweets, the National Commission for Women said the matter was taken up with the Telangana police and a case was registered with their cyber cell.

“ @NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell.

Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue,” the National Commission for Women tweeted.

Following her complaint online, the cyber crime police registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, Section 506 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

A probe was on to identify those involved, police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:36:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/meera-chopra-gets-rape-death-threats-from-jr-ntrs-fans/article31742802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY