Meela Jayadev takes over as FTCCI president

July 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Industrialist Meela Jayadev is the new president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for 2023-2024.

A senior vice president previously, he took over as president from Anil Agarwal in a brief change of guard meeting on Saturday, FTCCI said. Suresh Kumar Singhal has been elected senior vice president, the trade and industry body said in a release.

Mr. Jayadev is from the Sudhakar Group, which is into plastic piping systems, wires and cables, UPVC doors and window profiles. He served as a member of FTCCI managing committee for more than 15 years. He is also an active member of All India Plastics Manufacturers Association and Andhra Pradesh Plastics Manufacturers Association.

Founder of TMT bar manufacturing firm Shalini Steel, Mr. Singhal served on FTCCI managing committee for over a decade and was part of several expert committees, including on energy. FTCCI has more than 3,000 direct members and an indirect membership of over 25,000.

FTCCI will remain the voice of the industry, commerce and trade, foster a healthy and pro-business environment in Telangana, aim at issue advocacy while nurturing sustainable industrial development, Mr. Jayadev said.