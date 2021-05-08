Hyderabad

Mee Seva centre looted

Unidentified burglars broke into the Mee Seva centre at Moti Nagar under Sanathnagar police station in the wee hours of Saturday and made away with ₹25,000.

The cash was kept in an unlocked safe, and CCTV cameras inside the centre were not functioning for the last six months, police said.

The investigators said that the burglars gained access to the centre after breaking the grill gate and wooden door. “We are analysing the video footage of the area for clues. We don’t know the exact time of the offence,” police said, adding that the gang attempted to loot another Mee Seva centre in SR Nagar police station limits, but in vain.

