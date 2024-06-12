MedTech firm Olympus selects Hyderabad for offshore R&D centre in India 

Global medtech major Olympus Corporation has chosen Hyderabad for a research and development Offshore Development Centre (ODC).

Coming up in partnership with technology firm HCLTech, the ODC will be precursor to an in-house R&D centre Olympus intends to eventually have in India, in coming years. Japan, the U.S. and Europe host the existing R&D centres of the medtech firm.

Olympus announced its plans during the meeting a visiting official delegation from Telangana comprising Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as well as senior officials had in the U.S. with Global Senior Vice-President-R&D of Olympus Corporation Mr. Syed Naveed. Chief Innovation Officer Andre Roggan joined virtually from Tokyo, Japan.

The decision to establish the ODC is a testament to Olympus’ commitment to leverage global R&D talents and resources to drive advancements in medical technology. As India’s medtech hub, Hyderabad provides ideal environment with its rich talent pool and established infrastructure for R&D activities necessary for Olympus’ expansion efforts, Telangana government and the firm said in a joint release.

Product innovation

Separately, in a release, HCLTech said the facility it is establishing in Hyderabad is a dedicated product innovation centre that will serve Olympus’ operations across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa. The ODC is expected to commence operations by July 2024 and boost Olympus’ business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.

Telangana government had hosted the senior leadership of Olympus Corporation at the BioAsia 2024 in Hyderabad.

“Thrilled that Olympus Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical devices companies, has chosen Hyderabad for its first R&D investment in India... significant milestone for our city’s medical devices ecosystem. The investment is poised to be a game-changer for medical devices sector in India,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said, reaffirming the government’s support.

Olympus’ advanced technologies and expertise will significantly contribute to Telangana’s vision of becoming a global hub for medical device innovation and manufacturing, he said.

Mr. Roggan said the company shared a decade-long partnership in core engineering and R&D services with HCLTech. “Our collaboration will enhance Olympus’ engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology,” he said. Olympus said it has continually expanded its operations in India since it established Olympus Medical Systems in the country in 2009.

Work with AIG Hospital

Olympus will also collaborate with AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for joint research projects. The partnership is aimed at leveraging clinical expertise and insights from one of India’s premier healthcare institutions to drive development of innovative medical solutions that address the evolving needs of patients worldwide, the medtech firm said.

