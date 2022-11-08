Medicover Cancer Institute gets TrueBeam radiotherapy system, SGRT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A TrueBeam radiotherapy system and Surface Guided Radiotherapy (SGRT) facility has been launched at Medicover Cancer Institute here.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurated the TrueBeam radiotherapy system, the first such in Asia, and the SGRT, the first in the State, Medicover Hospitals said in a release on Monday. The TrueBeam radiotherapy system uses 4D imaging to target and treat tumors ranging from various shapes, sizes, and locations with sharp preciseness. SGRT is a ground-breaking technology to improve cancer radiation therapy with accuracy, the hospital said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said “such latest healthcare technology can provide a fast-track cancer treatment process and give back patients their normal and healthy lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surgical oncologist and Medicover Cancer Institute managing director Srinivas Juluri said “cancer cases are increasing in India due to poor hygiene, eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, occupational hazards, and high exposure to pollution. In Telangana, nearly 47,620 cancer cases were recorded in 2020, mainly of breast, head and neck, lung, cervix and stomach.”

Use of tobacco is the leading cause of head and neck cancers. He stressed the significance of early cancer screenings and treatment.

Director of Radiation Oncology Vinodh Maddireddy said while the TrueBeam system helps patients heal in fewer sessions, SGRT boosts cancer radiation therapy and treats almost every cancer type.