‘Medicos must instil confidence through effective treatment’

HYDERABAD

26 July 2020 22:57 IST

Health Minister says govt. is fully equipped to tackle the virus

The State government has exhorted the medical fraternity to instil confidence in people by providing effective treatment and ensure that that they are not scared of the impact of COVID-19.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender asserted that the government has taken all necessary steps to tackle the virus and it is the responsibility of the medical fraternity to instil confidence among the people on the steps initiated in their interest. The Minister, accompany by his colleague Vemula Prashanth Reddy, visited Kamareddy on Sunday and held a review on the coronavirus situation as well as on seasonal diseases.

‘Consult for symptoms’

Appreciating the relentless struggle by the medical fraternity against COVID-19, he said the people should be alert about the scope for the spread of seasonal diseases during monsoon. People should consult doctors in case of any symptoms related to the seasonal diseases and take necessary precautions.

“The country has successfully tackled pandemics more acute than coronavirus and the government is committed to stand by the doctors who are fighting to save the lives of the people,” Mr. Rajender said, suggesting that people with co-morbid conditions should be particularly more careful as they were more susceptible to contract the coronavirus.

Rapid tests

Steps had been taken to intensify the rapid tests to identify COVID-19 patients and there was no shortage of oxygen, ventilators and other equipment that was important in tackling the virus. Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the district administration had prepared an action plan worth ₹5 crore to check the spread of COVID and urged Mr. Rajender to approve the plan at the earliest besides solving the problems related to community health centres in Yellareddy, Domakonda and Banswada.

Government whip and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Goverdhan asked the government to set up a quarantine centre on Bhiknoor campus besides making arrangements for food supply. Zilla Parishad chairperson D. Shoba Raju also spoke.