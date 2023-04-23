ADVERTISEMENT

Medico Preethi’s father meets Warangal Police Commissioner

April 23, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the police, quoting the autopsy report, said that Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) first-year PG medical student D. Preethi’s death in February this year was a clear-cut case of suicide, D. Narendar, father of the deceased, met Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath here on Saturday to clarify his doubts.

The police claimed that Dr. Preethi had injected herself with an anaesthetic drug, unable to bear ‘targeted harassment’ by her course senior Dr. Saif at the MGM Hospital on February 22. She died while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad four days later.

On February 24, the Matwada police arrested Dr. Saif in the case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Dr Saif came out of Khammam District Jail on Thursday on conditional bail. Police sources said Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC will be added to the case.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after meeting the Warangal Police Commissioner, Mr. Narendar said the police authorities told him that an impartial investigation is underway in the case. “They have clarified my doubts, explained about the findings of the post-mortem report, and assured that a comprehensive chargesheet in the case will be filed soon,” he said, adding that he had requested them to ensure stringent punishment to the accused.

