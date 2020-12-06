Medico found dead in her flat

She hails from Narsampet in Warangal Rural district

Petrified body of a PG medical student was found in her apartment at Prakash Nagar of Begumpet here on Friday.

G Jhansi (35), a first year student of bio-medicine at Gandhi Medical College, died after hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Begumpet ACP Naresh Reddy said that the victim resorted to the extreme step as she was under depression for personal reasons and was also upset as she was not getting a match of her liking.

A native of Narsampet in Warangal Rural, Jhansi completed her MBBS from a private university in Russia and practised at a private hospital in Warangal before she got into the post-graduation course in Gandhi Medical College.

For the past six months she was living with two of her friends in a rented apartment here and was not in contact with her parents, who reportedly forced her to get married, Mr. Reddy said. “They (Jhansi’s) parents didn’t even know where she was staying,” he said. In the wee hours of October 2, Jhansi sent her current location coordinates to her nephew Sumanth who also lives in Hyderabad.

Message

“He was surprised by her sudden message and went to her college, where the dean told him that his aunt was suffering from depression and did not attend college for the past two days,” the officer said.

Further, Sumanth tracked the location she sent and went there.

“Despite repeated knocks, as there was no response, he broke open the door only to find his aunt in a shocking state and alerted the police, his mother and other relatives,” Mr. Reddy said. A team was sent to the spot, who shifted her body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A note, affixed to a wall, purportedly left behind by the victim, cited: No one is responsible for my death.

Police suspect that the incident might have taken place in the little hours of October 2 as the putrefaction process of her dead body began.

Her friends were not staying in the house as one of them tested positive for Coronavirus.

Based on the complaint lodged by Jhansi’s nephew Sumanth, a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Cr.PC was by the Begumpet police and a probe is on.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)