Medico drives drunk, injures four

Hyderabad

06 December 2021 21:33 IST

Four hotel workers suffered injuries after being hit by a car driven by a medico, driving under the influence of alcohol, at Madhapur here on Sunday night.

Around 11.30 p.m. when the victims were walking on the road near Inorbit Mall, a speeding car driven by Ammathalli Nikhil Kumar Reddy (26), an MBBS graduate from Maseedbanda, Kondapur, hit them. The victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical assistance.

According to Madhapur police Reddy along with his friends and flatmates, Gottumukkula Akhil Ramakrishna Raju (24) and Mendu Tharun (24), both medicos, consumed liquor at a bar in Gachibowli and were returning home.

Reddy’s blood alcohol content was 116 mg/100 ml against the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml. The youngsters were arrested.