‘Medicine from Sky’ to take off on Sept. 11

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend launch

The State government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ drone-delivery project will be launched in Vikarabad on September 11, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao confirmed with a tweet on Wednesday.

The initiative has been taken up by Emerging Technologies, a concern of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and HealthNet Gobal.

“In partnership with @wef Telangana Govt will be launching unique project on 11th Sept at Vikarabad,” an excerpt from Mr Rao’s tweet read.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said he would be present at the launch. “The liberalised #DroneRules2021 have already opened the floodgates of innovation! Visiting Vikarabad, Telangana to launch the pathbreaking “Medicine from the Sky Project” where drones will be used to transport vaccines to remote areas. #DroneRevolutionBegins,” he tweeted, adding that this technology, with its applications spread over several sectors, would transform India quickly.

The project entailing drone flights by several consortia, will attempt to understand robustness and reliability of delivery of medicines and vaccines, of different payload sizes, and in controlled temperatures.