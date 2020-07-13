Medical treatment appeal for Varavara Rao

Human Rights Forum, through a statement on Monday, appealed to the authorities concerned to ensure that well-known revolutionary poet and writer P. Varavara Rao be given appropriate and expert medical treatment immediately.

By all accounts, the health condition of the 80-year-old poet is precarious, as he is diagnosed with low levels of potassium and sodium, the note said, and reminded that he had been already suffering from several other ailments, including a heart condition. “In recent conversations over the phone with his family, he has been unusually incoherent. It is evident that his life is at extreme risk and he requires to be shifted out of prison to a specialised hospital without further delay,” the statement said.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 threat and Mr. Rao’s co-morbidities, it is imperative that the court, the government of Maharashtra and the Central government intervene and ensure that there is no further peril to his fragile health condition, the HRF statement said and appealed that his family be allowed to stay with him till such time he fully recovers.

The Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers too has launched a campaign titled ‘Don’t Kill Varavara Rao in Jail!’ to secure medical support for the incarcerated poet and writer from Telangana. It is highly required that Mr.Varavara Rao be shifted to a fully equipped super speciality hospital in order to save his life and prevent possible brain damage and risk to life, the statement issued by IAPL said.

At the present juncture, all the pertinent facts such as fabricated case against him, and his 22 months in jail as under-trial are being set aside for the demand to save his life by shifting him to hospital, or allowing his supporters to intervene to provide medical help, the statement said.

“We want to remind the government that it has no right to deny the right to life of any person, much less an under-trial prisoner,” the statement signed by 10 advocates representing various organisations such as All India Lawyers Union, Bezawada Bar Association, Indian Association of Lawyers, Bar Council of Telangana, besides the poet’s family members.

On Sunday, family members of Mr.Varavara Rao, through an online press conference, expressed concerns about the health status of the poet and writer, who had been kept in Taloja Jail of Navi Mumbai as accused in Bhima Koregaon case under investigation by NIA. His jail mate and co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Vernon Gonsalves, informed the family that Mr.Varavara Rao was unable to carry out his daily chores and required assistance even to walk.