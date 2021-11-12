Medical students move court on exam pattern

HYDERABAD

12 November 2021 21:04 IST

HC asks if KNRUHS can hold second supplementary exam

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday sought to know if Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) was inclined to hold a second supplementary examination for MBBS first year students who failed in their annual and instant examinations.

The judge was hearing a batch of petitions filed by some MBBS students who failed to clear their annual and instant examinations. They contended that National Medical Commission (which came into existence since 2019) prescribed that multiple choice questions be given in the exams for students of medicine.

The KNRUHS, instead of adhering to such NMC’s guidelines, introduced its own pattern of examinations, petitioners’ lawyer Unnam Muralidhar Rao contended. The exam model suggested by NMC evaluates the medicos’ competency based assessment. This system yield the double benefits of inculcating discipline among students and relieve them of exam tension.

For some reasons, the KNRUHS preferred its own system of questions seeking descriptive answers both in annual exams and in the following instant exams. Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao said the NMC had accorded an element of autonomy to the universities in taking a call on the pattern of examinations.

Whether to introduce multiple choice questions or questions seeking descriptive answers was the prerogative of the university, he said. The judge asked the AAG if the university was willing to give the students another chance in the backdrop of the exemptions given in different spheres due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said some medical colleges had done away with the system of practical exams for post-graduate medical students taking into consideration the serious consequences of coronavirus first and second waves. KNRUHS standing counsel Prabhakar Rao said that NMC’s permission was required to take a call on the matter.

The judge directed the university to inform the court of its decision on the matter by Monday.