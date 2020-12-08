Medical services unaffected

Medical services continued as usual in government and private hospitals despite the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. Heads of major government hospitals said that they continued to offer out-patient (OP) and in-patient (IP) services as usual although they had expected fewer patients to turn up at hospitals. Private and corporate hospitals managements, too, offered the services uninterrupted.

At Gandhi Hospital, 684 people consulted doctors on OP basis and around 330 got admitted as in-patients on Monday. On Tuesday, there were more than 700 OP registrations and over 350 IP patients got admitted. The patient turn-out was more compared to Monday.

The hospital also received more emergency cases.

And at Osmania General Hospital, around 1130 people consulted on OP basis on Tuesday. The hospital’s administrative officials said that the numbers did not get affected and services were offered without break.