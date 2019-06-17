Medical services hit across Khammam

Barring the emergency medical services, the non-essential health services were hit across the district on Monday as doctors abstained from work in response to the one-day nationwide strike call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against the recent attack on junior doctors at a hospital in West Bengal.

Meetings and demonstrations marked the strike in the erstwhile Khammam district. The outpatient services in most of the nearly 350 private hospitals and nursing homes all over the district were affected as doctors observed strike condemning the growing attacks on doctors and demanding a stringent legislation to curb violence against medical professionals. Doctors in the District Headquarters Hospital and various other State-run hospitals sported black badges expressing their solidarity with the aggrieved doctors in West Bengal.

Speakers at a meeting organised by the IMA district chapter here on Monday called for urgent steps to enact a comprehensive legislation to ensure stern punishment to those indulging and perpetrating violence against doctors. They sought a safe work environment for medical professionals to enable them discharge their duties without fear of intimidation or violence. The IMA district general secretary, S. Rehana Begum, and others attended the meeting.

ADILABAD Special Correspondent adds: Health services in government and private hospitals were thrown out of gear in the erstwhile Adilabad district as doctors joined the all-India strike. The protesters demanded a central Act to curb violence against doctors. The strike was joined by private doctors as well as government doctors across the district and house surgeons at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. Emergency services, however, were extended to patients at all the government hospitals. The strike, nevertheless, resulted in patients getting deprived of medical attention. Many were seen sitting outside a locked outpatient block at RIMS, seemingly at a loss to understand the reason for closure of services.