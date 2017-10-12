Medical seat aspiring tribal student ends life

A tribal student undergoing long-term coaching for a medical college seat ended her life by hanging in her hostel room at Madhapur in the city, the police said on Thursday.

A ‘suicide note’ purportedly written by Thota Samyuktha, 17, suggested that she resorted to the extreme step unable to handle the pressure of focussing on her studies, Madhapur Inspector R. Kalinga Rao said. The teenager, in a two-page note addressed to her parents, maintained that she was under pressure and unable to concentrate on her studies.

The teenager from Ranampally of Bodhan in Nizamabad district completed her intermediate programme from Sri Gayatri College and joined Sri Chaitanya College’s long-term coaching this year. She was residing in the college’s Bhaskara Bhavan close to 100-feet road in Madhapur.

Her father Rajender is a driver with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Mother is home maker. “Samyuktha returned to hostel on October 8 after going for Dasara vacations,” the Inspector said.

On Wednesday, at around 7.55 p.m., she went to her room telling other students that she would collect the plate and join them apparently for dinner. “But she didn’t return. A little later, other students went to the room and found her hanging to the ceiling with the chunni tied around her neck,” the investigators said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case of unnatural death under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code was registered.