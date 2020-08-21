Medical infra, public healthcare to be focus areas, says KTR

Industry urged to innovate and retain local labour

Governments, whether at the Centre or the States, have no other choice but to invest significantly in urban infrastructure especially medical infrastructure with special focus on public health now that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the “inadequacies” of the system, observed Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT K.T. Rama Rao on Friday.

“These issues have been pushed under the carpet for so long and cannot be brushed away anymore,” he pointed out at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) meet on “Telangana’s Real Estate & Infra Prospects in the COVID World” with the theme To Rise up to the New Normal today on a Webex Platform.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Rama Rao said urbanisation is a reality and cities are the engines of growth and revenue generators, hence governments will have to invest in better roads, highways, railways, ports, sewage treatment and so on. “We will continue to invest in infrastructure and 63% of our budget is invested in economic development and infrastructure and is by far the largest by any State in terms of budget allocation,” he claimed.

At the same time, he saw exciting times ahead in the future investments into life sciences and healthcare with private sector and institutional investors too chipping in along with the government. Hyderabad is well positioned because of its base for manufacture of bulk drugs, pharma and vaccines, among others, as well as the upcoming pharma city and medical devices park.

This is besides IT where five new parks are scheduled to come up in new areas of L.B. Nagar, Nagole and Uppal. The combination of life sciences and IT for drug development offers exciting possibilities as is being taken up by Novaratis. Plus, the government will soon come out with an integrated township policy, he said.

At the same time, the Minister urged the industry to innovate and develop world class products as “not a single Indian industry” has been able to come out with so far. There is also much scope for innovation in real estate and construction industry and abject need to re-skill the local people so that the dependence on the Middle East for employment can be reduced.

“There’s a lot of scope to innovate offering affordable houses to the large middle class as has been pointed out in the JLL report. But, the industry should adhere to best practices in quality, labour management and adhering to rules. The government is also planning to launch ‘Green Space Index’ for 141 urban areas,” he said and wanted the CII to develop the model.

Earlier, CII TS chairman and Cyient MD Krishna Bodanapu complemented the efforts of government for allowing infrastructure sector to continue operations amid lockdown and COVID challenges. JLL MD Ramesh Nair, infrastructure panel convenor C. Shekar Reddy and others also spoke. CII-JLL’s report on ‘Hyderabad Real Estate — A Road map amid the COVID-19 Crisis’ was released on the occasion.