Medical devices maker Confluent sets up pilot plant

Company chooses Hyderabad for India foray, to manufacture Nitinol products

Arizona-headquartered medical devices firm Confluent Medical has set up a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

“Happy to note Confluent Medical Technologies has chosen Hyderabad to mark its entry in India,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said. MedTech is one of the strategic focus sectors for Telangana government, he said.

A leading materials science, development and manufacturing partner to medical device manufacturers, Confluent supports design, development and manufacturing of life-saving implants, minimally invasive delivery systems and other medical devices. The announcement on its India foray came in the backdrop of Mr. Rao, who is in U.S. leading an official delegation, meeting Confluent CEO and president Dean Schauer.

In a release, the Minister’s office said Confluent is slated to bring high-end technology for manufacturing of Nitinol products – a first in India. The company offers an array of Nitinol contract manufacturing services. From simple and delicate wireform devices to complex and unique laser cut designs, it is aiming to bring latest in technological advances to the facility in Hyderabad, which will cater to the customers in India and Asia.

Recently Confluent had announced a strategic investment from TPG Capital. The company’s objective is to bring high-end medical technology to India for the first time and Hyderabad has been chosen for this announcing Confluent’s entry into the country. It will also be working on bringing its biomedical textile services from concept, design to full-scale production, the Minister’s office said.

KTR in Bay Area

Mr. Rao also chaired an industry roundtable with select leaders of biotechnology companies based out of the Bay Area, USA on Wednesday, his office said. Showcasing the Life Sciences and Biotechnology ecosystem in Telangana as well as the success stories and investment opportunities in the sector, he invited the industry leaders to consider setting up research and development, digital and manufacturing operations in Hyderabad.

The leaders lauded the government’s efforts to accelerate growth in the Life Sciences sector and responded positively to the Minister’s request to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, the release said.