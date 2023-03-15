First-of-its-kind Skill Lab launched in Osmania Medical College

March 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Osmania Medical College on Wednesday launched the first-of-its-kind ‘Skill Lab’ in Telangana. The lab is a valuable platform for medical professionals to practice procedural skills like trauma management, basic life support, pediatric emergency, obstetrics emergency and acute cardiac management. It is a prototype demo and learning facility for healthcare professionals to fine tune their clinical skills.

The lab was inaugurated by chief guest Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, along with Dr P Sashikala Reddy, principal, Osmania Medical College, Dr Anuradha Medoju, regional director (MoFH and FW) and Dr Pandu Naik, nodal officer, Skill Lab.

The skills lab is funded by the Department of Human Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under National Emergency Life Support (NELS). It will cater to nearly 500 under-graduates and post-graduates and several hundred para-medical technicians every year. A five-day training at the lab is also being hosted for the first time in Telangana from March 13 to 17 for doctors in all specialities belonging to Government Medical College, Nizamabad, Gandhi Medical College, Guntur Medical College, and Kakatiya Medical College.

Speaking at the event, Dr K Ramesh Reddy said: “The education of the younger generation has shifted from skill learning to bookish learning, they are more dependent on volumes of literature available to them. We need to take this seriously and all the departments, especially the clinical department should ensure proper training of the students in an emergency. The genesis of the skill labs is not only to train doctors and paramedics but also police and sanitation workers. The State government is procuring mannequins so that programmes can be done in different sections.”

A similar skill lab facility will also be shortly made available at Gandhi, Kakatiya Medical College, Nizamabad, and Siddipet, and will shortly seek sanction for all the 17 government medical colleges in the State, the DME added.

Dr P Shashikala Reddy said that the students will now be able to proficiently manage surgical, cardiac and obstetric emergencies with greater efficiency and skill. Those undergoing training will be awarded nationally recognised training certificates from this facility.