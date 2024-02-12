Medical camp held at brick kiln in Telangana’s Peddapalli after two mirgant workers die of ‘food poisoning’

February 12, 2024 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The death of two Odisha-based migrant workers of a brick kiln at Goureddypet village in Peddapalli district due to alleged food poisoning on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday prompted the officials to conduct a medical camp at the temporary shelters of migrant labourers at the worksite on Sunday.

About 30 migrant labourers of the brick kiln were taken ill after reportedly consuming ‘stale chicken curry’ at their temporary shelters on Thursday night.

They were first admitted to a hospital in Peddapalli district headquarters and then shifted to different hospitals in Karimnagar.

Two of them including a woman labourer subsequently died while undergoing treatment, sources said.

Another woman labourer was rushed to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after her health condition deteriorated on Saturday.

The remaining labourers were kept under medical observation at two separate hospitals in Karimnagar and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The incident triggered demand for effective monitoring of the welfare of the migrant labourers working at various brick kilns in the industrial hub of Peddapalli district.

When contacted, an official of the District Medical and Health department said: “A detailed autopsy report is awaited to determine the exact cause of the death of two labourers.”

The Basanthnagar police are investigating the case.

