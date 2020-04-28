Medical bulletin riddled with discrepancies

The medical bulletin on COVID-19 cases, number of people discharged and other details, issued by Health department on April 26 and 27 had several discrepancies. While the bulletin issued on April 26 put the total number of cases in GHMC at 540 and number of discharged at 151, the numbers on April 27 were 556 and 138 respectively.

Though the total cases increased by 16, number of positive cases on April 27 were reported as only two. People were surprised to see that the number of people who had been discharged dropped.

“How can number of people who were discharged fall? It either has to stay the same or increase,” sources in the government pointed out.

However, a clarification was issued by the Health department explaining what led to the error. It stressed that total number of positive cases in the State remains unchanged. Officials said that apart from entire Hyderabad, GHMC comprises some parts of Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts.

“The positive cases were reorganised based on their nativity and residence,” the clarification states.

It stated that a total of 14 cases from the non-GHMC areas of the Medchal, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda were reorganised into the GHMC areas based on their residence and nativity.

The format of the bulletin is not uniform on all days. The way basic information displayed in it keeps changing leaving many gaps in information.