Medical advice just a phone call away

At a time when those suffering from ailments have little access to out-patient facilities in hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forum for People’s Health, connected to Forum of IT Professionals, launched an initiative for patients to speak to doctors and seek medical advice.

The initiative — a collaboration of NGOs, activists and doctors — is a free medical helpline. Those who require medical advice can call the helpline and can seek counsel of general physicians, general surgeons, diabetologists and gynaecologists.

200 doctors on board

“There is a huge need for doctors and those working in the field of healthcare to be available to patients as out-patient sections are closed. While the government is doing whatever it can to stop the pandemic in its tracks, it is important that those suffering from ailments should not be left in the lurch. We have on board nearly 200 doctors from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” said Kiran Chandra, who is associated with the Free Software Movement and the Forum for IT Professionals.

500 calls a day

The helpline, which was started over a week ago, has been receiving nearly 500 calls a day, he says. The large number of calls has prompted the team to press into action grassroots level volunteers so that they can liaise with authorities and help patients. “When there is a requirement of blood, or when an attendant or when a generic medicine is needed, our volunteers are stepping in. For instance, there is a case of paralytic attack in Nalgonda today. Our volunteers arranged for an ambulance and took the patient to the ICU of a government hospital,” he said.

The helpline can be reached on 040-48214595.