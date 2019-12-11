A media guide book on understanding child rights and reporting in media to sensitise journalists was released by the Chairman of Media Academy of Telangana State (MATS), Allam Narayana.

The guide brought out by Mahita and Plan India, working with child rights, with the support of MATS presents a holistic view of reporting on children’s rights both morally and legally, ethics and principles involved in it.

Mr. Narayana recalled how insensitive reporting had become first in the mad rat race of reporting and said truth was the causalty while the rights of all were violated with impunity. He said media should be the voice of voiceless groups like children, women, elderly and the downtrodden.

He said the MATS has been organising these sensitising workshops along with Mahita and Plan India in districts to reach out to the rural journalists. Shalini Prabhata, Programme Manager, Plan India explained how media’s role was important in disseminating children and women’s rights but without violating their rights.

Senior journalists R. Ravikanth Reddy, Deputy Editor, The Hindu; Nellutla Kavitha Rao, Bureau in-charge, ABN Andhra Jyothi and Katta Kavita from Nava Telangana shared the media’s perspective and the reasons behind such violations.

J. Srinivas Rao, Chairperson, TSCPCR; Tataji Utukuri, Communication Coordinator, Mahita; Ramesh Kumar Reddy, Director Mahita and T. Sudershan, State Coordinator, Mahita also spoke.