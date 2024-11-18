 />
Media management training for Guyanese journalists begins in Hyderabad

Published - November 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A two-week training programme on media management for journalists and media professionals from Guyana began at Dr. MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Monday. The initiative is sponsored under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Highlighting the programme’s significance, Shashank Goel, Director-General of the institute and Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, underscored the role of journalism and media relations in democratic societies. “For Guyana, a nation with a vibrant cultural heritage and a dynamic media landscape, equipping media professionals with essential knowledge, skills, and abilities has become critical,” he noted.

He further highlighted the evolution of media, from traditional outlets such as newspapers, radio and television to the rapid emergence of social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. He pointed out how these platforms have revolutionised journalism by offering unprecedented speed and global reach. “Additionally, Artificial Intelligence is transforming the news industry, from content creation to audience engagement. However, these advancements also bring challenges such as misinformation and fake news, threatening journalistic integrity and public trust,” he added.

The Guest of honour, Rohan Singh, Officer on Special Duty at the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the impact of the ITEC programme. He said that since its inception in 1964, ITEC has trained approximately 2.25 lakh professionals from 160 partner countries, sharing India’s expertise across 40 disciplines.

“The programme combines classroom sessions with field visits to provide Guyanese media professionals a comprehensive understanding of media management,” said course director Madhavi Ravulapati.

