Media awards presented

Minister K.T. Rama Rao had given away awards in different categories of media, advertising and circulation categories at a function in Gachibowli on Saturday.

The Media Awards 2021 were announced by Hybiz TV, a digital business news channel, for journalists and media professionals bringing print, electronic media and radio on to a common platform. Hybiz TV managing director and chief executive officer announced that hereafter the awards would be presented every year.

While Legend awards were presented to three persons, families of three journalists - who lost lives due to COVID-19- were presented ₹50,000 each as financial aid. I&PR Commissioner Arvind Kumar and Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present.