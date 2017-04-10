Medha Patkar calls on Kodandaram

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Sunday called on Telangana Joint Action Committee Chairman M. Kodandaram at his house here to express solidarity with the struggles launched by the JAC for distressed sections.

En route to New Delhi from Vijayawada, Ms. Patkar met Mr. Kodandaram mainly to enquire about the police excesses against him when the rally proposed by the JAC to highlight unemployment problems was foiled by the Government last month. She told him that governments suppressed people’s movements at several places in the country.

Ms. Medha Patkar said that she will visit Hyderabad again to discuss a collaboration with the JAC on taking up the local issues at national level. Mr. Kodandaram told The Hindu that he informed her about poor budget allocations by the Government for fee reimbursement, Arogyasri health insurance for poor, education and agriculture sectors. It caused distress among stakeholders.